Former Commanders QB stands up for Teddy Bridgewater
A former Washington Commanders quarterback has something to say.
Robert Griffin III, who played with Washington from 2012-15, has never been one to shy away from commenting on athletes.
Now, he's made his opinion known on former NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who was suspended from being the head coach at Miami Northwestern High School, which he led to a state championship in 2024.
Griffin defends Bridgewater after shock suspension
"Teddy Bridgewater just got suspended as the Head Coach of Miami Northwestern High School because he covered Uber rides, meals and recovery services for his players out of his own pockets last season," Griffin tweeted.
"He got suspended for taking care of his players when they were in need, teaching them how to take care of their bodies and giving them the necessities to help them chase their dreams for a brighter future.
"Not cheating. Not stealing. Just caring.
"He gave them the tools to chase a better future and is getting punished for it.
"Suspending Teddy Bridgewater isn’t justice.
"It’s punishing love, leadership, and sacrifice."
Bridgewater was suspended for paying for his players' needs, which goes against policies in the district.
While the humanity is in the right place, Bridgewater's suspension should challenge how valid this rule should be.
Bridgewater hopes the suspension gets lifted so he can return to his alma mater for the upcoming football season, where he hopes to win another state championship.
