Commander Country

Commanders' Laremy Tunsil among best OT's in NFL

Laremy Tunsil will help the Washington Commanders in a big way in his first season with the team.

Jeremy Brener

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil stands on the field on day one of minicamp.
Washington Commanders offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil stands on the field on day one of minicamp. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders made it their mission this offseason to get better in the trenches.

They did that by trading for Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, who will now be tasked with protecting Jayden Daniels' blindside.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler listed Tunsil as the seventh-best offensive tackle in the NFL going into training camp.

Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil warms up during pregame during pregame against the New Orleans Saints
Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil warms up during pregame during pregame against the New Orleans Saints. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Tunsil honored by ESPN insider

"Tunsil has long performed like a top-five tackle on our list, but miscues and the Texans' offensive line struggles hurt his case this time around. He has three consecutive seasons of committing at least 10 penalties, including 19 in 2024, according to NFLPenalties.com," Fowler wrote.

"Evaluators still love his combination of footwork, agility and violence - and so did the Washington Commanders, who acquired Tunsil and a fourth-round pick in March in exchange for a package of Day 2 and 3 picks."

The tackles ranked ahead of Tunsil were Rashawn Slater (Los Angeles Chargers), Jordan Mailata (Philadelphia Eagles), Trent Williams (San Francisco 49ers), Lane Johnson (Philadelphia Eagles), Penei Sewell (Detroit Lions) and Tristan Wirfs (Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

If Tunsil can continue to play like one of the league's top tackles, he should have an opportunity to play football deep into January — and possibly February.

Tunsil and the Commanders have just a few days to go before the start of training camp. Rookies report on July 18 and veterans arrive on July 22.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

