Commanders' Laremy Tunsil among best OT's in NFL
The Washington Commanders made it their mission this offseason to get better in the trenches.
They did that by trading for Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, who will now be tasked with protecting Jayden Daniels' blindside.
ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler listed Tunsil as the seventh-best offensive tackle in the NFL going into training camp.
Tunsil honored by ESPN insider
"Tunsil has long performed like a top-five tackle on our list, but miscues and the Texans' offensive line struggles hurt his case this time around. He has three consecutive seasons of committing at least 10 penalties, including 19 in 2024, according to NFLPenalties.com," Fowler wrote.
"Evaluators still love his combination of footwork, agility and violence - and so did the Washington Commanders, who acquired Tunsil and a fourth-round pick in March in exchange for a package of Day 2 and 3 picks."
The tackles ranked ahead of Tunsil were Rashawn Slater (Los Angeles Chargers), Jordan Mailata (Philadelphia Eagles), Trent Williams (San Francisco 49ers), Lane Johnson (Philadelphia Eagles), Penei Sewell (Detroit Lions) and Tristan Wirfs (Tampa Bay Buccaneers).
If Tunsil can continue to play like one of the league's top tackles, he should have an opportunity to play football deep into January — and possibly February.
Tunsil and the Commanders have just a few days to go before the start of training camp. Rookies report on July 18 and veterans arrive on July 22.
