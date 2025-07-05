Commanders QB Jayden Daniels praised for rare passion by D.C. voice
Even before Jayden Daniels finished his rookie season, players and fans alike knew there was something special about the Washington Commanders quarterback.
For music artist and D.C. native Wale, what makes Daniels stand out is simple. On a recent episode of Funky Fridays with Cam Newton, Wale explained that Daniels has an undeniable love for the game.
“He loves the game too much. You know you got people that don’t love the game—they love what comes with the game. That boy loves the game,” Wale said about the Commanders quarterback.
According to Wale, there are athletes—and then there’s Daniels. “Some people don’t love it. They’re just really good athletes,” he told Newton.
Daniels is known for his work ethic, poise, leadership, and calm demeanor under pressure, all of which stem from his serious approach to football.
“He looks at the playbook in his downtime,” Wale noted. And his play on Sundays proves that. He led the league in several statistical categories among rookie quarterbacks, including passing yards, passing touchdowns, and rushing yards. He also set a rookie record with 12 touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and overtime.
Daniels’ journey also helps explain the player we see on Sundays. From a young age, he competed above his level.
“You know you get thrust on to playing varsity football in the eighth grade at like 120 pounds. I think he’s like top 10 all-time passing in California. That’s the type of archetype of somebody who led a game,” Wale said.
He also pointed out the extra ways Daniels sharpens his craft. “He do the VR stuff. He love the game. Everybody don’t love it,” Wale said. “You know coming off that rookie of the year, life a little different for you, like you’ve seen a lot of successes as a rookie.”
And if you ask Wale, that’s precisely what sets Daniels apart: it’s not the accolades but the obsession. In a league that’s full of talent, it’s that pure love for football that might make Jayden Daniels unstoppable.
READ MORE: Decade-old card still cherished by Commanders faithful
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders shake up roster in bold new ‘win-now’ NFL mock draft
• Commanders defender drawing fantasy buzz ahead of 2025 season
• Marcus Mariota’s mindset could be key to Commanders’ 2025 leadership core