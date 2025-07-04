Decade-old card still cherished by Commanders faithful
Before Washington Commanders fans were clamoring to get their favorite players onto fantasy football rosters, there was another time-honored tradition nearly all sports fans participated in.
Even today, while it may not be as mainstream popular as it once was, you'll find Commanders fans (and the occasional player) excited to get one of their favorite players' trading cards. The realization that a trading card for a franchise legend like Doug Williams is now in your possession always elicits a smile.
For diehard Washington fans who are into collecting these sometimes valuable cards, there is one that stands out among the most iconic from the 2012 NFL season collection: A Topps Chrome Robert Griffin III rookie card.
Ranking the card No. 3 overall, Collectibles On SI's Abram King says, "While some may disagree that this is a top three most iconic card of 2012 because of its current value, it is hard to justify it not making the list because of the significance it served years ago. RG3 was destined to be one of the greatest athletes in football history, and bring the former Washington Redskins back to glory. Although this story didn’t pan out, RG3 was still the face of the hobby early in his career. The picture on this iconic Topps card is cemented in many collectors' heads who came across this card because of the athletic ability that it showed from Griffin. However, today this card can be bought raw for under a dollar, and the last PSA 10 sold for $15. There’s truly one word to describe this card…nostalgic."
As the No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft out of Baylor, Griffin and No. 1 overall pick Andrew Luck revitalized their respective organizations. Though neither was able to stay healthy long enough to truly carve a new path for their teams, the greatness that flashed in each man's games is undeniable.
Griffin lasted three seasons with Washington before making stops in Cleveland and Baltimore, playing his last NFL game in 2020.
Since then, he's gone on to broadcasting and network television jobs and even started up his own podcast and YouTube show.
Through the Commanders' renewed efforts to welcome back and incorporate the franchise's legends, Griffin has been seen more around the current franchise than in years past, and still draws widespread reactions from fans and media alike when he speaks on current Washington football topics.
Clearly, even more than a decade later, the impact Griffin had on football and this franchise, has not been forgotten.
