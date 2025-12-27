The Washington Commanders had plenty of opportunities to change the narrative in primetime this season, but none of them ended in a win.

The Commanders played eight standalone games in 2025 and lost every single one.

Washington somehow managed to go winless under the bright lights, creating one of the strangest and most frustrating stats of the season.

READ MORE: 3 Biggest reasons for fans to have hope for Commanders in 2026

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks on from the sidelines during the final minutes of the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Primetime Became a Problem All Season Long

Primetime games are supposed to be opportunities. More preparation, more attention, and a chance to make a statement in front of a national audience. Instead, those moments consistently highlighted Washington’s struggles. The Commanders went 0 and 8 in standalone games across Thursday night, Monday night, Sunday night, Saturday, Christmas Day, and even an international stage.

It became a pattern as the season wore on. Whether it was slow starts, late breakdowns, or missed chances in key moments, Washington never looked comfortable when the spotlight was brightest. What made it more frustrating was that several of these games were winnable. The issue was not always talent. It was execution and composure when it mattered most.

Eight Chances and Eight Losses

The primetime trouble started early in Week 2 with a Thursday night loss to the Green Bay Packers. From there, the losses kept stacking up. A one point Monday night defeat against the Chicago Bears in Week 6 felt like a gut punch, followed by a blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night in Week 8.

Things did not improve on Sunday night, as Washington was handled by the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9. Even the unique setting in Madrid could not change the outcome, with a 16 to 13 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 11. Another one point defeat followed in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos.

Late in the season, the Commanders dropped a Saturday game to the Philadelphia Eagles before closing the standalone slate with a Christmas Day loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) reacts after a catch against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter of the game at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

What This Means Moving Forward

Going winless in primetime says a lot about where Washington is right now. Good teams find ways to rise in big moments. Young or inconsistent teams often struggle to do so.

The silver lining is that this is not a permanent label. Learning how to win under pressure is part of growth. For a team still building its identity, these losses can serve as lessons rather than lasting scars.

The Washington Commanders will get more primetime chances in the future. Turning this bizarre stat into motivation is now part of the next step forward in 2026.

READ MORE: Commanders' journeyman quarterback prepares for potential full-circle start

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders head coach reveals wild emergency quarterback scenario

• Huge brawl breaks out near end of Commanders-Eagles game



• Commanders prioritize altering Jayden Daniels' playing style for longevity

• What Jayden Daniels’ second season really told the Commanders