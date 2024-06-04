3 Candidates to Replace Brandon McManus as Commanders Kicker
The Washington Commanders made a lot of roster moves this offseason and that didn't exclude the specialists on the team.
Out is former Commanders kicker Joey Slye, and in was supposed to be free agent Brandon McManus. That is, until McManus was accused of sexual assault in a civil case.
Now, Washington has made the necessary move of releasing McManus and once again is looking to find a new kicker. Here are three possibilities among the many that exist.
READ MORE: Kliff Kingsbury Talks About Job in Washington
MASON CROSBY
Crosby is the oldest person on this list and will turn 40 in September. Fortunately, kickers can do that, and the last time we saw this one on the field he was still a pretty solid veteran in his position group.
After spending 16 years with the Green Bay Packer the orgnization felt it was time to turn the page at the position and Crosby ended up kicking in three games for the New York Giants in 2023.
He made five of his seven field goal tries, which doesn't help the percentages but isn't terrible either considering his long was from 52 yards out.
He also missed one extra point.
Gonzalez has battled through injuries for most of his NFL career so far but has still managed to make over 80 percent of his field goal tries and more than 94 percent of his extra points.
ZANE GONZALEZ
Gonzalez is just 29, which makes him a relative NFL infant compared to Crosby, and has played for three franchises in the regular season while spending time with two others without playing an official game for them.
His last stop was with the San Francisco 49ers with future Commanders general manager Adam Peters.
Gonzalez has battled through injuries for most of his NFL career so far but has still managed to make over 80 percent of his field goal tries and more than 94 percent of his extra points.
He was released last September by the 49ers on an injury settlement and sat out the season. If he's healthy, he's an attractive possibilty.
JAKE BATES
You might've seen some UFL field goal highlights, because that's a thing now, floating around social media. If so, chances are at least one of them was Bates.
Bates had three made field goals from 60 yards or further and while he missed five tries during the UFL season playing for the Michigan Panthers four of those came from 50 or more yards away.
Any NFL offense will tell you that if your kicker is even trying that many bombs in a season the problem rests with them, not the field goal unit.
Still, there are some who wonder his longterm feasibility in the NFL, and there's the matter of the Panthers competing in the UFL Playoffs which don't begin until June 8th.
If Washington doesn't have a kicker by then, and Michigan gets eliminated by the top seeded Birmingham Stallions, then Bates watch may officially be on.
The UFL Championship is played on June 16th so if the Panthers make it there then Bates will at least be available for a training camp invite, which many expect him to get from someone, even if it isn't the Commanders.
READ MORE: When Might Washington Be Competitive?
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.