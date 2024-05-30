Statements Made on Washington Commanders Brandon McManus' Sexual Assault Allegations
Two women have come forward and are suing Washington Commanders kicker Brandon McManus and the Jacksonville Jaguars for an incident that took place a season ago as the team took a flight to London.
The two women, flight attendants for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, allege that McManus rubbed himself on them, trying to kiss one of them on the team-chartered flight overseas. At the time, McManus was a kicker for the Jaguars.
The two are seeking over $1 million in damages in a suit filed in Duval, Florida. Anthony Buzbee, the lead attorney for the two, released a message on Instagram on Tuesday.
"For those who have inquired, The Buzbee Law Firm is lead counsel for the two women who brought this case. We filed the case on Friday, but before that filing we attempted, without success, to resolve this matter without the need for litigation," Buzbee wrote. "Our efforts at resolution were met with arrogance, ignorance and stupidity, strikingly similar to how Deshaun Watson's team responded when we tried to resolve those cases pre-filing. The allegations made in this lawsuit are very serious. We made sure to fully vet them and speak to witnesses before even taking the cases. We will pursue this case with the same tenacity we are known for. It's a shame that this type of conduct still occurs. It happens far too often. These women were simply trying to do their jobs!"
As Buzbee alluded to, he tried to settle the case with the Commanders kicker in an unsuccessful attempt.
Brett Gallaway, defending McManus, released a message to ESPN about the matter, also doing so on Tuesday.
"These are absolutely fictitious and demonstrably false allegations made as part of a campaign to defame and disparage a talented and well-respected NFL player. We intend to aggressively defend Brandon's rights and integrity and clear his name by showing what these claims truly are -- an extortion attempt," Gallaway said.
Before any of the two attorneys, the Jaguars themselves released a statement, explaining they are aware of the situation and acknowledge the claims.
"We're aware of the complaint, and we acknowledge the significance of the claims. As we continue to look into the matter, it bears emphasizing that we insist on an organization built by people who represent our community and game with the highest character and class," the Jaguars' statement read.
The two flight attendants claimed to have avoided McManus on the way back to the United States on the team's charter flight home. The suit adds blame to the Jaguars and the "party" on the flight.
