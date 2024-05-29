Jets Reveal Joint Practice Plan with Commanders This Preseason
The last time the Washington Commanders and New York Jets got together two backup quarterbacks took control of their teams as Trevor Siemian played for Aaron Rodgers who was injured months prior, and Jacoby Brissett stepped in for a struggling Sam Howell.
It turns out, that the next time the Commanders and Jets see each other, backup quarterbacks are likely to play big roles in that game as well, though this time it'll be for many different reasons.
Thanks once again to a team outside of Washington we know now the team will participate in joint practice with a second group this preseason and you guesed it, it'll be with New York.
"(Jets coach) Robert Saleh confirmed the Jets will have joint practices with the Giants and Commanders in New Jersey," Jets team reporter Caroline Hendershot reported on Wednesday.
That makes two teams the Commanders will have joint practices with as Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel revealed previously the team would also head to South Florida for a day of training before their preseason game as well.
Washington head coach Dan Quinn told us in March at the annual league meeting in Orlando, Florida that he was an advocate for joint practices after experiencing them for the first time while coaching for the Dallas Cowboys.
He also said at the time that discussions would be had with those organizations at the appropriate time to see if joint events could be conducted, and it would appear those conversations bore fruit.
The joint practices are viewed as beneficial because teams can face real opponents with different tendencies than their own units they face for weeks during training camp, but do it in as controlled an environment as possible.
Often times teams will choose to either not play their starters in the preseason game, or reduce the time the starters play, if the joint practices reach their maximum benefit.
With the Jets scheduled to host Washington on August 10th at noon eastern time, we expect the joint practice will likely take place two days prior.
