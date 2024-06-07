Washington Commanders LB Jamin Davis Discusses Move to Edge Rusher Position
The upcoming NFL season poses a huge opportunity for the Washington Commanders as a whole. The team feels rejuvenated after a long line of moves. No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels and new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury look to lead an offensive revival.
Defensively, the team is looking to remain stout and help make life easier for the offense. They even added star linebacker Bobby Wagner to the defense. This, however, changed things for Jamin Davis, another Commanders linebacker.
Davis -- in his contract season -- will have an opportunity to play off the edge. He's excited to take on the challenge.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders Jayden Daniels' Culture Fit 'Most Important' Says QB Coach
"I feel like it's given me a chance to just really cut it loose and just go hunt some quarterbacks."- Jamin Davis, Commanders LB
"I feel like it's given me a chance to just really cut it loose and just go hunt some quarterbacks honestly. So like I said before, I'm having real fun with it right now and just going to see where this thing takes me," Davis explained
Davis has been working with assistant coach Ryan Kerrigan to get ready to make some noise in the backfield. Kerrigan tallied 95.5 career sacks over the course of his 11 seasons played in the NFL.
“He’s been extremely helpful actually. We have been doing things on the side, drills after practice, watching whatever film so I can see what footwork I need to possibly get there a step quicker. Having a guy like that on staff is really beneficial so you can hopefully try to go get his sack number,” Davis continued.
As mentioned, this is a contract season for Davis, meaning there’s a bit of added motivation as he's in the final year of his contract with the team.
“It’s just another chip on your shoulder. You go out there and you try to make some noise as much as possible and hopefully, you do what you can to stay here," Davis continued.
So far, it seems as if Davis is due for a big season off the edge. Working with Kerrigan, excited for his role and working towards a new contract, this could be a big season for the Commanders defender.
READ MORE: ESPN Predicts Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels Rookie Statistics
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.