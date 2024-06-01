Washington Commanders WR Luke McCaffrey Showing the Signs of a 'Great Professional'
Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters knows the McCaffrey family well having been part of the San Francisco 49ers front office group that brought running back Christian over from the Carolina Panthers in a blockbuster trade less than two years ago.
Peters also worked at one point for the Denver Broncos along his path to becoming the architect of the Commanders' roster, a franchise where wide receiver Ed McCaffrey spent nine seasons and won two of his three career Super Bowl Championships.
Lisa McCaffrey, wife of Ed and mother of Christian, new Washington wide receiver Luke, and Miami Dolphins offensive assistant Max (spent four years in the NFL and one in the XFL), is an athlete herself so you could clearly say competing and sports runs in the family blood.
You could also say that about professionalism, an often undervalued and lesser discussed trait of successful athletes. Especially young ones. And it's something Commanders team analyst Logan Paulsen, who crafted a nice eight-year NFL career of his own from 2010-2018, has noticed in the short time he's been around the latest pro McCaffrey.
"Luke McCaffrey has done a really nice job (of) just kind of being the person you thought he was going to be. And what I mean by that is he practices hard, he's detailed, he's paying attention, he's deliberate, he's a pros pro," Paulsen said on the Locked On Commanders podcast. "And he's made the transition from quarterback so there's some speculation about where he is in the developmental process, but after watching him over those first three days, you're like, 'Man, this guy's going to be a great professional.' He might not have the ceiling of some of these other prospects in the last year's draft, but his floor gives me such tremendous confidence and his ability to work, his kind of passion for the game is just so evident. The professionalism of his family is evident when you watch him. He just gets it. And there is so much value to that.
Ed McCaffrey won his first Super Bowl as a member of the 49ers organization and today Christian is trying to do the same. Washington is hoping Luke will get his on the East Coast, but the San Francisco connection is certainly there.
Some are holding on to hope that the Commanders turnaround won't be a multi-year process, and certainly, head coach Dan Quinn would love nothing more than to lead his new team into the postseason as early as January of 2025. If that happens it's going to be because of smart moves like drafting and signing professionals, leaders, and players who can make an immediate difference.
Guys like McCaffrey, who looks to be in line to compete for the third receiver job in Washington at this stage of the offseason program.
