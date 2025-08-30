Commanders' Marcus Mariota returns to roots with jersey change
The Washington Commanders are rolling out some new looks this season, and quarterback Marcus Mariota is leading the way with a return to a familiar number.
Washington announced jersey number changes for four players, with Mariota reclaiming the No. 8 he wore during his rise at Oregon and the early years of his NFL career. Mariota previously wore the #18 with the Commanders during his first season as a backup to young star quarterback Jayden Daniels.
He wore the No. 8 during his first five NFL seasons with the Tenneseee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders,and Philadelphia Eagles. For Mariota, it’s more than just a number.
READ MORE: Only 1 of 29 NFL analysts is picking Commanders to win NFC East
Why No. 8 Hits Different in Washington
“It’s a very meaningful number to me,” he said via 7 News DC Scott Abraham. “You always want to be respectful, especially with B-Rob and his contributions to this franchise. It was really cool, they actually left it hanging in my locker. They were really cool about it, and I’m looking forward to wearing it.”
Mariota’s football story has always been tied to No. 8. At Oregon, he put up video-game numbers — 10,796 passing yards, 105 touchdowns, and a Heisman Trophy in 2014 after piling on 57 total scores that year alone. No. 8 wasn’t just a jersey then, it was a symbol of one of the most electric quarterbacks college football had ever seen.
That magic carried over to Tennessee after the Titans picked him second overall in 2015. Mariota wore the same number and delivered some memorable moments, completing nearly 64 percent of his passes for 13,207 yards and leading the team to a playoff win in Kansas City in 2018. For five years, No. 8 was his calling card, and now it’s making its way to Northwest Stadium.
Ready to Roll With Washington
Mariota has been easing back from Achilles tendinitis, which has slowed him through training camp.
“Rehab sucks,” he admitted, knowing every rep matters when you’re trying to settle into a new offense.
Even so, the plan is for him to be ready when the Commanders host the New York Giants in the season opener on September 7.
For Washington, Mariota represents steady veteran insurance behind their offensive plans. For Mariota, slipping back into No. 8 signals a fresh start. It’s a chance to bring back the confidence and success that came with it. Fans at Northwest Stadium might not just be seeing a quarterback in a familiar number, but a player who’s ready to remind everyone why that number meant so much in the first place.
READ MORE: Jayden Daniels has confident message for Commanders fans about star WR
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Deebo Samuel’s reaction to Terry McLaurin’s new deal is what Commanders fans love to see
• The moment Commanders knew Jayden Daniels was different
• Commanders 53-man roster offers some surprises
• Commanders tried to sign former Cowboys star but bizarre reason stopped it