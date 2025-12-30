Commanders quarterback situation up in the air against Eagles

The Washington Commanders are getting back into their normal weekly routine after playing against the Dallas Cowboys, but questions remain heading into Sunday’s season finale.

The Commanders will travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles, though their quarterback situation is still very much up in the air.

Washington head coach Dan Quinn addressed the uncertainty while providing injury updates as the team returned to practice.

Mariota's injuries complicate the plan

Quarterback Marcus Mariota is dealing with multiple issues that could keep him sidelined on Sunday. Mariota has stitches on his throwing hand along with a quad injury, and he did not participate in the team’s walkthrough as the Commanders began preparations for the finale.

Head coach Dan Quinn was asked directly about Mariota’s availability and did not sound overly optimistic. Quinn said it would be a stretch for Mariota to play against the Philadelphia Eagles, though he added that the team remains hopeful he can be available if his condition improves.

No rest for healthy players

Quinn also made it clear that Washington is not sitting players simply because it is the final week of the season. He emphasized that only players dealing with injuries will be held out, reinforcing that the quarterback decision is strictly health-related rather than a matter of rest or evaluation. With Mariota’s status uncertain, the Commanders are preparing for multiple scenarios as the week unfolds.

Josh Johnson likely to start

If Mariota is unable to go, veteran Josh Johnson is expected to make his second straight start. Johnson stepped in recently and would once again be tasked with leading the offense in a tough road environment against the Eagles again.

Quinn confirmed that Johnson would start if Mariota cannot play, but he stopped short of naming a backup quarterback in that scenario. The lack of clarity behind Johnson adds another layer of intrigue to a week already shaped by injuries and limited preparation time.

Regardless of who starts, the Commanders are focused on finishing the season with effort and competitiveness. Facing the Eagles in Philadelphia is never easy, and doing so with a fluid quarterback situation only adds to the challenge.

As the week progresses, Mariota’s status will be something to watch closely. Until then, Washington is preparing as if both quarterbacks could be called upon. One way or another, the Commanders will head into Sunday aiming to close out the season the right way, even if the final decision at quarterback does not come until late in the week.

