Commander Country

Commanders tried to sign former Cowboys star but bizarre reason stopped it

Former Dallas Cowboys star DeMarcus Lawrence admits he nearly signed with the Washington Commanders before choosing the Seattle Seahawks instead.

Joanne Coley

October 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
October 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

In the offseason, the Washington Commanders were busy reshaping their roster, making moves to bolster not only their pass protection but also their defense. One move that nearly happened was the signing of former Dallas Cowboys star DeMarcus Lawrence, a player who has spent much of his career causing problems for Washington in the NFC East.

On a recent episode of The Pivot, Lawrence reflected on his offseason, explaining just how close he came to hanging up his pads for good and why the Commanders were briefly in play.

As Lawrence told it, leaving the leauge was very much on his mind. “I was pretty close,” he admitted, before revealing that it was his family who gave him the push to keep going. “My kids and my wife weren’t ready for me to hang it up. They told me, like, why not give it another try?”

With his mindset now on playing again,  Lawrence looked around the league for the right fit, and Washington stood out. Lawrence has battled Washington for nearly a decade. From his perspective, the franchise already had the pieces in place under new head coach Dan Quinn. “It was like, yeah, like, that’s a championship contender team,” he said.

But in the same breath, Lawrence made it clear why he didn’t pull the trigger with the Commanders. “Me personally, I’m not no bandwagon guy. I’m not going to sit here and jump on the team because y’all have a good opportunity to go to the championship.”

Instead, the veteran defender sought a situation where his presence would be more than a bonus. “It’s more of like, what am I needed for? If y’all already got that type of team? Like, y’all don’t need me, you know. So it’s all about me bringing my attitude and my personality to a team to help us get to where we need to be.”

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence
October 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

In the end, that decision took him to the Seattle Seahawks. Still, Lawrence’s comments may be even more important than his potential signing. His acknowledgment that the franchise is a “championship contender team” highlights how far the Commanders have come in a short time.

A new era under Quinn and new ownership has changed the perception of the team and is helping them climb their way back to relevance in the NFC East.

READ MORE: Dan Quinn sends 'Crystal Clear' message to Commanders after third preseason loss

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• He played just 1 series, but it may have saved this Commanders LB's job

• Why Commanders still need Zach Ertz to succeed

• Commanders running back named cut candidate

• This position group is becoming the brain of the Commanders defense

Published
Joane Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

Home/News