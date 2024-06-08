Who Is The Most Important Non-QB Player For the Washington Commanders in 2024
The Washington Commanders completely flipped their roster through trades, free agency, and the 2024 NFL draft between the trade deadline last year and this offseason. New faces in different places and a new coaching staff has sprung life into the DMV area and they will look to show they are progressing to better days in 2024.
Yes, Washington flipped their roster, but there is one play in particular who NFL.com's Adam Rank believes is the most important player, outside of Jayden Daniels, for the Commanders this upcoming season - DT Jonathan Allen.
"It's Allen for a couple of reasons," says Rank. "The Commanders allowed the most points per game (30.5), total yards per game (388.9) and passing yards per game (262.2) in the NFL in 2023. So Quinn and coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. have a lot of work to do with a defense that lost Chase Young and Montez Sweat at the trade deadline last year. Yes, the Commanders added up front, signing Dorance Armstrong, Dante Fowler Jr. and Clelin Ferrell and drafting Jer'Zhan Newton in Round 2. But the 29-year-old Allen is the only player on the roster who had at least five sacks for the team in 2023. He's either going to be the anchor of the defensive line -- or he's going to be another trade piece for a team still in rebuilding mode. The two-time Pro Bowler, who's racked up 22 sacks over the past three seasons, could fetch some intriguing draft capital."
"(Allen) either going to be the anchor of the defensive line -- or he's going to be another trade piece for a team still in rebuilding mode."- Adam Rank, NFL.com
Jonathan Allen is one of the holdovers who has stuck around on the team since everything went through a facelift and figures to be an intricate part of the Commanders' defense this upcoming season unless they decide to trade him before the trade deadline; which ultimately could come down to how the season starts for them.
Washington is fairly deep at the DT position and with the addition of a player of Newton's caliber could put pressure on Allen and the front office to make a move unless something happens or the production isn't quite there from some of the other guys. Either way, whether it's his play or using him as a trade piece for draft capital, it does look like Allen will play a big part in what the Commanders are looking to do.
