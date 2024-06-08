What Must the Washington Commanders Do For the 2024 Season to Be Successful?
The Washington Commanders have implemented the first stages of the new era in the Washington D.C. area after completing rooking minicamp and OTAs. They will now get ready to do mandatory camp before training camp kicks in later this summer leading up to the preseason and kickoff of the 2024 regular season.
READ MORE: How Important is Commanders DT Jonathan Allen?
With so many new facets it is still relatively unknown what type of team we will see once real ball starts to get played. There will undoubtedly be challenges as the season unwinds, but it will be imperative for the Commanders to start hot if they want to get momentum to show that they are a legit franchise in 2024.
Franchises across the league all set goals before their season stating what they must achieve to consider their season a success. For the Commanders it could be several things, but according to Adam Rank of NFL.com, he believes in showing progress as the leader for the Commanders over winning a Super Bowl, making a playoff run, earning a playoff birth, or finishing above .500.
"It's great if a rebuilding team can become a surprise playoff power like the Texans did in 2023, but the Commanders shouldn't be upset if they don't do that."- Adam Rank, NFL.com
"Show progress. This is the easiest one to call," says Rank. "It's great if a rebuilding team can become a surprise playoff power like the Texans did in 2023, but the Commanders shouldn't be upset if they don't do that. The most important piece of information Washington can come away with in 2024 is the answer to this question: Do they have a quarterback who can play? If the defense struggles but Daniels is out there lighting up the scoreboard, I'll consider that a pretty successful season."
I couldn't agree more here with Rank, showing progress will be the ultimate barometer for where this new regime is headed. If Washington can show flashes of a team that is headed in the right direction there will be no reason to stress even if they don't finish above .500 or make the playoffs. Seeing if Daniels is what we all know he can be and the defense taking somewhat of step to becoming average would indeed put them in the realm of showing progression heading into the 2025 season.
READ MORE: 3 Key Dates for the Washington Commanders
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.