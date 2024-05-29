Jayden Daniels 'Most Dangerous' New Washington Commanders Player; Wild Card Coming?
Sports fans don't have the greatest reputation for being patient, but even Washington Commanders fans have to know that simply drafting a quarterback with the second overall pick in the NFL Draft doesn't immediately link to the postseason, usually.
But the Houston Texans and quarterback C.J. Stroud have everyone all aflutter with thoughts of former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels doing the same thing for the Commanders that his friend did for this fan base's favorite Texas team.
And fans aren't the only ones, as Bleacher Report's Ryan Fowler dare mention the 'WC' words while identifying Daniels as the most dangerous new addition in Washington.
"Daniels is an electric playmaker who can dissect defenses in a variety of ways," Fowler wrote. "His surroundings in Washington should help him succeed early in his rookie campaign. ...The Commanders will enter the fall as an unknown with so many new pieces. But with Daniels' acumen under center, don't be shocked if they're in contention for a wild-card spot come late December."
Fowler doesn't go as far as to predict a playoff berth for Daniels and the Commanders, but the mere mentioning of it at this stage of the offseason - when the quarterback has yet to even stand in a practice NFL pocket - will seem premature to some.
Still, it's hard to deny the electricity Daniels could bring to the team, and he is indeed confirmed as the most dangerous new addition in Washington, outside of maybe general manager Adam Peters who is getting continuous praise for what many consider to be a home run offseason in his first year in the seat.
But will it lead to immediate success? Only time will tell, leaving the masses of fans and media to speculate on what's to come.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.