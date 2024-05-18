Commanders 'Have Done Everything Right This Offseason' According to PFF
The Washington Commanders have had a whirlwind offseason with the transactions and news never seeming to cease.
It all started with Commanders managing partner Josh Harris remodeling his staff by hiring general manager Adam Peters and coach Dan Quinn.
From there the roster has had the most turnover of any team in the NFL and the next time you see Washington on the field its going to look a lot different than the last.
Peters got high marks for his first NFL Draft as a sitting GM and Pro Football Focus cites that as just part of the reason the Commanders are getting an 'A' for their 2024 offseason.
"With new ownership, a new front office and a new coaching staff, the Commanders have done everything right this offseason," writes PFF's Trevor Sikkema.
"They made a multitude of new additions, including but not limited to Zach Ertz, Dorance Armstrong, Dante Fowler Jr, Tyler Biadasz, Frankie Luvu, Austin Ekeler, Clelin Ferrell, Marcus Mariota and Jeremy Chinn. They then had a huge draft class, led by quarterback Jayden Daniels at No. 2 overall and followed by second-round steals in and Mike Sainristil."
Predictions for how successful Washington might be this coming season vary with some anticipating a low win total but better overall product and others anticipating a Houston Texans-like rise from the bottom of the NFC East Division in the new staff's first year.
Regardless of the results, everyone involved and those observing seem to believe the team is doing everything the right way and for the right reasons now, and that has Washington looking like a franchise on the rise.
