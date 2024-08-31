Commander Country

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Excited to Work with 'Savvy' Veteran

Jayden Daniels has learned a lot from Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 25, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warms up before playing a preseason game against the New England Patriots at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports / Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is going to need to lean on his teammates to help him through his rookie year.

While Daniels is perfectly capable of being the team's quarterback, nobody has been able to get through the NFL without a little bit of support.

Daniels is getting that assistance from veteran tight end Zach Ertz.

"It's been awesome having somebody, a savvy vet like him as a tight end, as a security blanket type of body person. It's been awesome to be able to just to pick his brain on what he sees or how he sees it. You know, he has a lot of experience, so it's been great," Daniels said of Ertz.

The Commanders haven't had much production from the tight end position over the past few years, so Daniels and Ertz can help break that unfortunate trend.

Ertz, Daniels and the rest of the Commanders are getting ready for the season opener on Sunday, Sept. 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

Jeremy Brener

