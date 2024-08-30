Buccaneers Coach Gives Thoughts on Week 1 Matchup vs. Commanders
The Washington Commanders have their initial 53-man roster set now that we have completed all of the offseason programs and are gearing up for their Week 1 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 8th in Raymond James Stadium.
The Buccaneers are somewhat of the opposite of the Commanders as they have had recent success and little turnover in their staff and players. The first true road test for Jayden Daniels and the new Commanders won't come easy as the Bucs are coming off a season that saw them make it to the divisional round of the playoffs.
Yes, some of the differences are glaring, and there is still much to find out about this Washington team, but when speaking to the media Bucs' head coach Todd Bowles knows that the Commanders will be ready when they step foot onto the field in just over a week.
"They've got a slew of players, they've got a very good coaching staff and I know they will be ready to play."- Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles
"Obviously the quarterback they drafted, number one. [He has an] outstanding arm, [he's] very accurate, throws a great deep ball, knows when to get rid of the ball [and] can run, as well. Obviously, [Terry] McLaurin is another threat. They've got two big D-linemen in there that we're going to have to pay attention to along with the rest of the guys I'm not even mentioning. They've got a slew of players, they've got a very good coaching staff and I know they will be ready to play," Bowles said.
No NFL team can be taken lightly and it appears that this new version of the Commanders has Todd Bowles' attention as we gradually approach kickoff. The Commanders likely will want to prove that things have changed in just one short season, but expecting a win in their first game against the Bucs likely isn't at the top of many fans' minds.
A win to start the season would be great, but being competitive and showing signs of growth early on in the season should be the biggest focus as that will likely result in more success as the season unfolds.
