Commanders Sign Former Texans and Cowboys Wide Receiver
The NFL regular season is near, which means teams are establishing 53-man rosters and gearing up for meaningful football. While doing so, the Washington Commanders traded former first-round pick Jahan Dotson to the Philadelphia Eagles, a division rival of theirs.
By trading the wide receiver, it seemed the Commanders would be in the market to make a new addition before the regular season. On Wednesday, the team signed former Texans receiver Noah Brown -- a 28-year-old veteran who spent most of his career with the Dallas Cowboys.
Brown had the best season of his career in 2023, posting 567 receiving yards and two touchdowns in just ten appearances. The addition of Stefon Diggs in Houston alongside an already-stout wide receiver corps essentially pushed Brown out of the rotation.
Now, the Commanders get to benefit from the Texans' abundance of wide receiver talent by replacing Dotson with an underrated talent.
Brown, a former member of the Cowboys, has played within the same team as current Commanders head coach Dan Quinn. There's a connection between the two sides, and Washington equips No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels with another weapon ahead of his rookie campaign.
