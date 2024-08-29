Commanders GM Reveals Reason Behind Saints Trade
The Washington Commanders are making some adjustments with the defensive line, trading John Ridgeway III to the New Orleans Saints in a draft pick swap.
Commanders general manager Adam Peters explained the logic behind the deal.
"I think with a guy like John, he did a really good job and you guys saw how good he did on Sunday night to, and so with that there's a lot of interest in him," Peters said. "And, you look at your team and you look at who you have in the building and compare it to what teams are offering. And, and we thought it's a really good opportunity for him to go somewhere and play a little bit more than he probably would've played here and a scheme that probably fits him a little bit more. And so, we were in constant contact with his agent, and John, to his credit, probably there was some things swirling around the last few days. He went out there and put some of his best tape out there and really, really paddled for us out here, all off season, all summer, all training camp. So, we wish the best for him and I know he is gonna go and have a really good year in New Orleans."
With Ridgeway no longer in the picture, the Commanders will roll with Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Phidarian Mathis and rookie Johnny Newton at the defensive tackle spot.
The Commanders will face Ridgeway and the Saints in Week 15 on Dec. 15 in New Orleans.
