Jayden Daniels Begins Minicamp as First Team Quarterback For Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders quarterback room is much different than it was just a year ago. In 2023, the Commanders rolled out Sam Howell as their starter and he was backed up by Jacoby Brissett and Jake Fromm. Now, they will enter the 2024 season with number two overall pick in the NFL draft Jayden Daniels, veteran Marcus Mariota, Jeff Driskel, and Sam Hartman.
With Daniels being drafted second overall this past April the question became whether he would emerge as the Commanders starter from day one or would the team decide to bring him along slowly and let him learn behind Mariota for a bit.
That question has seemingly been answered now as Daniels is taking first-team reps at the QB position as mandatory minicamp gets underway.
Daniels has lived up to the expectations thus far after completing rookie minicamp and OTAs. The team has responded to him quickly and his play has followed suit as he is exuding confidence in his abilities. Perhaps even more important than that is that Daniels' new teammates have expressed how his leadership skills are being showcased early on for a young rookie quarterback.
The Commanders will go as far as Daniels allows them to, but this is a strong sign that he is doing what is necessary and beyond to make sure that everyone is on the same page on the field and off it by putting in the work and effort to bring the Commanders back into relevance.
