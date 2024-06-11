Washington Commanders' Standout Defensive Lineman Projected To Bounce Back During 2024 Season
The Washington Commanders were one of the worst teams in the NFL a year ago. That's a major reason that the franchise underwent a significant makeover this offseason that included bringing in a new general manager, head coach, and franchise quarterback. A potential resurgence in the NFC East starts with Jayden Daniels but he'll need the rest of his team to rise to the occasion if the Commanders are going to make any noise in 2024.
It all starts with a defense that ranked last in the league last season after surrendering an average of 388.9 yards and 30.5 points per game. No other team gave up more than 26.8 points per game.
Two of Washington's three highest-paid players on the roster are defensive tackles, Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen. The pair of defensive linemen are each scheduled to make north of $21 million this season. The problem? Both of them underperformed relative to their expectations in 2023. Payne recorded a career-low 53 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and four sacks while Allen had his lowest output since his rookie season, totaling 53 tackles, ten tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks.
The Commanders will need more out of the middle of their defense this year. That's exactly what NFL.com's Eric Edholm is projecting for at least one member of the duo as he's expecting Payne to have a resurgence under the tutelage of head coach Dan Quinn.
"Payne didn’t have a poor season in 2023, mind you, but it was clear how much tougher life was for him and Allen after Montez Sweat and Chase Young both were traded on one franchise-changing day last Halloween," Edhold wrote. "Even after that point, Payne showed what he could do, collecting three of his four sacks, including two in a late-season loss to the Rams."
"Dan Quinn is a former DL coach who knows how to generate pressure with his fronts. The Cowboys attacked from all angles over the past few years, and I expect Quinn’s Commanders to do similar, even with less talent," Edholm continued. "The pass rush might have to be a committee effort and less star-driven than it was for Quinn in Dallas or with Sweat and Young previously in Washington. But don’t overlook some of the lesser-known edge rushers Washington brought in this offseason."
Payne's overall numbers dropped off last season as he chipped in a career-worst 61.2 defensive grade according to PFF. It's worth noting that seven of his tackles for loss and three of his sacks came after Washington traded Chase Young and Montez Sweat, providing some optimism he can keep moving in the right direction. At the same time, he could very well be playing for his job as Payne enters the second year of a four-year/$90 million contract extension that he signed last March.
"Payne has a lot on the line in 2024," Edhold wrote. "He’s playing on a salary-cap number of more than $21 million this season, and that figure rises to more than $26 million and $28 million, respectively, over the next two years. Even with Jayden Daniels’ rookie-QB salary helping accounting matters out significantly, Payne and Allen might be playing for their jobs in Washington."
"Two years younger than Allen and one season removed from an 11.5-sack, Pro Bowl campaign, Payne might have the better chance to shine in 2024 and remain a key fixture on the Washington defense going forward," Edhold continued.
Less than two years have passed since Payne was named to the Pro Bowl after totaling a career-high 18 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks in 2022. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him rebound under a new coaching staff with the talented defensive lineman in the middle of his prime.
A big piece in hiring Quinn was his success in consistently building top defenses for the Dallas Cowboys. Quinn will be looking to do the same thing while leading one of his former employers' biggest rivals.
