Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Jersey Number Revealed
Jayden Daniels wore No. 5 at Arizona State University, at Louisiana State University, and now he'll wear the same number for the Washington Commanders to start his NFL career.
Punter Tress Way has worn the No. 5 for the Commanders as he's carved out a long career and has become a fan favorite across the DMV.
In a social media video posted by Washington the punter is seen giving a brief message while indicating that Daniels will wear the number moving forward.
Way went undrafted out of Oklahoma in 2013 and originally signed with the Chicago Bears before joining Washington the following year.
He's spent the past 10 years punting for the franchise and has been named to two Pro Bowls in the process.
Daniels was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft last month becoming the first quarterback selected in the first round by Washington since Dwayne Haskins was selected No. 15 overall in 2019.
The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner, Daniels set an NCAAF record becoming the first quarterback in history to rush for over 1,000 yards and pass for more than 3500.
While the total yardage production is impressive, so to was the scoring to turnover ratio Daniels produced scoring 50 total touchdowns while throwing just four interceptions.
According to Pro Football Reference Daniels will be the 10th player in franchise history to wear the No. 5.
Before Way, kicker Billy Cundiff wore the number, and the last quarterback to wear No. 5 was Donovan McNabb in 2010. Coincidentally, McNabb is the reason Daniels started wearing the number according to Dane Brugler of The Athletic.
