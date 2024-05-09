Where Does Commanders Strength of Schedule Stack Up in the NFL?
The NFL changes from season to season, so you can't put too much stock into what happened the year before. Take the Commanders for example, last year they went 4-13 and finished last in the NFC East prompting a massive overhaul of front office staff, coaching staff, and even players.
Even so, it is never too early to get a glimpse inside what the team's schedule outlook will be when examining what their 2024 opponents did during the 2023 season and that is exactly what CBS Sports put together.
For the Commanders they are tied in the middle of the pack at 16th when it comes to strength of schedule heading into 2024 with their opponents having a combined record of 145-144, just one game over .500, with a winning % of just .502.
On the outside looking in one would assume that the Commanders likely could very well outperform what they were able to accomplish in 2023 with their new and improved franchise, however, as mentioned, things change in the NFL and despite their opponents' poor 2023 combined records they surely will be in a better place as well come this upcoming season.
For instance three of their opponents this upcoming season - the New York Giants (2x), Cincinnati Bengals, and Arizona Cardinals - all performed well under expectations last year in large part due to their starting quarterbacks dealing with injuries. Those starting QBs are now healthy and back in the fold and should look to get things back on track from where they left off.
Things can also change on a dime so take the percentages and strength of schedule with a grain of salt as it's likely that the Commanders will more so than not have their work cut out for them in 2024, especially with a new head coach and rookie QB under center.
