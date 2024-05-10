Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Reflects on First Practice of Rookie Minicamp
Jayden Daniels' first practice as an NFL professiona' and the leader of the Washington Commanders is in the books, and afterward the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback took a moment to speak with media.
In that brief conversation Daniels reflected on what it is like to have a veteran like Commanders punter Tress Way hand down his jersey number to him, and reflected on the road that at times felt long, but also not long enough to soak in every moment.
"Pro day, pre-draft visits, and obviously once you hear your name called, everything completely changed," said Daniels. "I was able to live out my childhood dream being a pro. Now I'm here now I'm being able to go out here and dive into this playbook, try and learn as much as possible."
Daniels referred to that NFL playbook that Washington gave to him as being like an encyclopedia, although every professional playbook will be similar in construct and depth.
One practice in it's hard to expect anyone to have command of the entire thing, but Daniels looked happy, loose, and comfortable in his first NFL practice.
He even shared that while his mind was on business there was a little Jayden Daniels inside who was enjoying the moment.
"I mean it was a blessing trying to take it all in," Daniels said. "Just that 9-year-old kid in me realizing that his dream came true and now I'm here."
