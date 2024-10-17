Commander Country

Commanders Reveal Thursday Injury Report Before Panthers Game

The Washington Commanders released their second injury report as they head into a matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders' next contest is coming on their home field as they host the Carolina Panthers. The Commanders are looking to get back on track after taking a 30-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.

Before the loss last Sunday, Washington was riding a four-game winning streak. They're making their arrival as it only took them five games to match their 2023 win total. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and first-year Washington head coach Dan Quinn have turned the culture around in the DMV.

As they prepare to take on the Panthers and get back on the right side of the win column, here is how the Commander's Thursday injury report played out:

DNP:

  • DE Dorance Armstrong, rib
  • TE Zach Ertz, rest
  • LB Bobby Wagner, rest
  • LB Frankie Luvu, toe/rest

LP:

  • G Nick Allgretti, ankle
  • S Tyler Owens, shin
  • DE Clelin Ferrell, knee
  • S Quan Martin, neck
  • RB Brian Robinson Jr., knee
  • C Tyler Biadasz, thumb

The return of Brian Robinson Jr. is something for fans to keep an eye on. He was missed last week, and he provides so much to Washington's rushing attack.

Considering where it was on Wednesday, the injury report began to thin out on Thursday for the Commanders. Two of the four players that didn't practice on Thursday were out because of rest, not an injury.

With a handful of limited participants, getting those players back on the gridiron will be a big help for Washington as they look to move to 5-2 on the season with a victory over the Panthers.

The Panthers have seven non-participants in practice at the moment, so the 1-5 club is certainly going to be shorthanded as they roll into the matchup.

