Commanders Reveal Thursday Injury Report Before Panthers Game
The Washington Commanders' next contest is coming on their home field as they host the Carolina Panthers. The Commanders are looking to get back on track after taking a 30-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.
Before the loss last Sunday, Washington was riding a four-game winning streak. They're making their arrival as it only took them five games to match their 2023 win total. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and first-year Washington head coach Dan Quinn have turned the culture around in the DMV.
As they prepare to take on the Panthers and get back on the right side of the win column, here is how the Commander's Thursday injury report played out:
DNP:
- DE Dorance Armstrong, rib
- TE Zach Ertz, rest
- LB Bobby Wagner, rest
- LB Frankie Luvu, toe/rest
LP:
- G Nick Allgretti, ankle
- S Tyler Owens, shin
- DE Clelin Ferrell, knee
- S Quan Martin, neck
- RB Brian Robinson Jr., knee
- C Tyler Biadasz, thumb
The return of Brian Robinson Jr. is something for fans to keep an eye on. He was missed last week, and he provides so much to Washington's rushing attack.
Considering where it was on Wednesday, the injury report began to thin out on Thursday for the Commanders. Two of the four players that didn't practice on Thursday were out because of rest, not an injury.
With a handful of limited participants, getting those players back on the gridiron will be a big help for Washington as they look to move to 5-2 on the season with a victory over the Panthers.
The Panthers have seven non-participants in practice at the moment, so the 1-5 club is certainly going to be shorthanded as they roll into the matchup.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders QB Emphasizes Focus and Preparation for Week 7 vs. Panthers
• Commanders' Jayden Daniels Gets Real About Ravens' Defense
• Commanders Learn Hard Lessons in Loss to Ravens