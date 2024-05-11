Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Drawing Rave Reviews After First NFL Practice
After his first day of practice as the new face of the Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels said he felt blessed, gave thanks to punter and team captain Tress Way for passing down his jersey number to him, and once again communicated about how all of these recent experiences are dreams come true.
Those in attendance all took time to review Daniels' first day on the practice field and all came away impressed with the Commanders quarterback, at least as much as you can from one day of rookie minicamp.
Teammate, fellow rookie, Mike Sainristil told media after the practice that Daniels was a 'great guy' and the type of quarterback you want leading the team, and he wasn't the only Washington newcomer shedding praise on the franchise's latest No. 2 overall pick.
"The ball placement, the arm talent he has, he's got the ability to make every throw and I mean you see all over the film too. He can run, can extend plays, create explosives with his legs, throw 80 yards downfield and create a huge play," rookie tight end Ben Sinnott said of Daniels. "So he's got all the intangibles and he's a natural leader and a guy who brings teammates together. I'm just very impressed with who he is."
You can spot Daniels' arm and athletic talent if you take time to turn on any LSU Tigers game from the past two seasons, and even before that with the Arizona State Sun Devils he flashed the abilities that would someday help him become a Heisman Trophy-winning college quarterback.
But the Commanders can't draft athletic traits alone, not when it comes to the most important position on the field. They need him to be a distributor of the football, big plays, togetherness, and confidence as well.
"He's a stud," rookie receiver Luke McCaffrey said bluntly. "I was lucky enough to deal with him a little bit leading up to this...hopefully we can continue to build a relationship and get better."
Sinnott also commented on that extra ability Daniels is bringing to the rookie class thus far, referring to that all elusive 'it factor'.
"There's just guys who players naturally get attracted to (and) revolve around and he's got that personality where you want to be with him, you want to work with him, you want to be watching film with him, you want to be out working with him," Sinnott said. "He's just kind of got that it factor that you wanted in a quarterback."
