Washington Commanders Trailing Rookie Running Back in Fantasy Football Value?
With training camp coming up as the next big event for the Washington Commanders that means NFL fans worldwide have a major event they'll start preparing for between now and late July as well.
That's because fantasy football drafts will start happening, and Commanders fans will be looking to land their favorite players at ideal spots to get maximium value while flexing their loyalty.
READ MORE: Where Commanders Center Tyler Biadasz Ranks in NFL
And while Washington running backs like Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler aren't going to care much about their fantasy football rankings, fans of the team might find it interesting to learn both are currently stacked behind Carolina Panther rookie Jonathon Brooks.
"Brian Robinson was also one of the more effective backs last season when given an opportunity, ranking in the top 12 at the position in PPR points per snap (0.39) and missed tackles forced per attempt (0.24)."- Pro Football Focus
"In Washington, Austin Ekeler joins the fold after a big fall from grace when he was drafted as the RB2 last offseason," writes Pro Football Focus' Jonathon Macri. "His all-around ineffective season is likely going to limit his role in the Commanders' offense, potentially as more of a passing-down back. Brian Robinson was also one of the more effective backs last season when given an opportunity, ranking in the top 12 at the position in PPR points per snap (0.39) and missed tackles forced per attempt (0.24). Meanwhile, Ekeler ranked outside the top 25 in both categories."
If this were the same offense for the Commanders we saw in 2023 then placing Robinson and even Ekeler behind Brooks might make more sense, but that's not the case here.
Instead, last year's pass-heavy - and we mean heavy - offense has been replaced by a scheme we anticipate will be much more level-headed under new coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. As Macri mentioned, Robinson was one of the best when given opportunities. Since he should get more of those this year, his ranking should be higher than the top rookie from a considerably un-inspiring class of backs.
Alas, Robinson and Ekeler sit right next to each other at No. 33 and 34 respectively, in the tier Macri dubs the Fantasy Depth Backs/More Potential Zero-RB Starters group of players who are in backfields that are admittedly hard to project when it comes to workload.
If you get a chance to draft Robinson as the 33rd back off the board this summer we suggest you do it. Not because Macri is necessarily wrong for his categorization of the backfield in Washington, but because Robinson has already proven he just needs the ball to do damage, and any team with a rookie quarterback would be crazy not to capitalize on that.
READ MORE: Former Cowboys Defender Excited to be a Commander
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.