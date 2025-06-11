Commanders sign fan favorite to one-year contract extension
The Washington Commanders are bringing back one of their top players on a new deal, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
"Source: The #Commanders have signed special teams ace Jeremy Reaves, one of the NFL’s highest-paid at his position, to a 1-year extension. He’s now under contract with the team through 2026," Rapoport tweeted.
Reaves has new deal
Reaves, 28, is one of the longest-tenured members on the team, joining as a practice squad member in 2018.
Since arriving in the nation's capital, Reaves has become one of the fan favorites on the team. He has made his money playing on special teams, becoming one of the better players in that phase of the game in the NFL.
Reaves was named to the Pro Bowl as the NFC special teams player in 2022. He was also named First-team All-Pro for his special teams work that season.
Since then, he has remained one of the best special teams aces in the NFL, and it's why Washington wants to keep him around a little bit longer.
This extension is a sign that the Commanders like what they see from Reaves, but it can also be used as an example for the other players in the locker room.
This extension didn't have to happen, especially in the middle of June. However, players will look up to Reaves as an example and recognize that hard work like his could be rewarded with a nice, handsome contract extension.
