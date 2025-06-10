Commanders' rookie WR predicted to have key role this season
The Washington Commanders added five draft picks to the fold earlier this year, bringing in depth on both sides of the ball that should impact the franchise in the present and in the seasons to come.
It would be beneficial if the Commanders could get some early returns out of their rookie class as they look to make another deep run into the playoffs. Washington can't rule anything out after quarterback Jayden Daniels, defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton, cornerback Mike Sainristil, and offensive tackle Brandon Coleman earned starting spots in year one.
Since being selected by the Commanders in the fourth round, rookie wide receiver Jaylin Lane has quickly impressed the coaching staff, picking up praise from offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. Lane is doing everything he can to put himself in a position to play a role on Washington's offense.
Earlier this week, Lane was highlighted among a group of rookies that were drafted outside of the first round who could make an impact this season. CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso believes his athletic capabilities and polished skill set have a chance to set the former Virginia Tech star up for success.
"Lane is the ideal possession slot receiver the Commanders needed on this new-look offense, and while he's not the tackle-breaker Deebo Samuel is, he can provide more of a downfield threat given his 4.34 speed and 40-inch vertical," Trapasso wrote. "He only dropped 12 passes on 294 targets at Middle Tennessee State and Virginia Tech. Lane has the advanced skill and Day 1 athleticism to sneak into a useful, tertiary role in Jayden Daniels' offense as a rookie."
Lane spent five years at the college level with Middle Tennessee State and Virginia Tech. In his two seasons with the Hokies, Lane appeared in 12 games and made 20 starts. He caught 79 passes for 1,004 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing 32 times for 167 yards and two more scores.
The 5-foot-10, 196-pound wide receiver ran a 4.34 40-yard dash and added a 40-inch vertical at the combine. He brings some intriguing juice to a room that already includes Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel, Michael Gallup, Noah Brown, Luke McCaffrey, and K.J. Osborn.
