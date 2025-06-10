Commanders floated as surprise trade destination for star AFC running back
We already know there is no real offseason in the NFL for teams like the Washington Commanders.
While the games aren't being played there's plenty to talk about involving current players, trades, and draft picks. Then comes draft weekend, where the Commanders target difference makers like offensvie tackle Josh Conerly Jr. and cornerback Trey Amos, and soon enough we're back on the practice field.
This week, we'll be back out in Ashburn for the final portion of Phase 3 of the offseason program for Washington, the mandatory minicamp. Along with those who attend being evaluated for the first time in this type of arena comes trade rumors circling those who decide not to show up.
No, this isn't another Terry McLaurin post, though I'm sure another one is coming pretty soon. This time, we're talking about a player who may be traded to the Commanders, at least he could be in one of Dave Holcomb's pitches on Fantasy Sports On SI.
"Assuming Cook becomes the preferred option in Washington's backfield, it's hard to argue this isn't the best offense he could join. Quarterback Jayden Daniels is coming off an exceptional season, and the Commanders added receiver Deebo Samuel to pair with Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown on the outside," Holcomb says, while identifying the team as one where disgruntled Buffalo Bills running back James Cook could land.
"Opposing defenses will have their hands full if Cook joins the group. The Commanders could be among the top-scoring offenses in the league, giving Cook an opportunity to repeat as the league's rushing touchdown leader."
Washington already had the fifth-best scoring offense in the NFL last season before adding left tackle Laremy Tunsil, along with Samuel and fourth-round receiver Jaylin Lane out of Virginia Tech.
Adding Cook would be a coup of sorts, and could unlock another level of scoring ability the Commanders don't currently possess. The question is then, what would the Bills want in return, and how much would Washington have to pay Cook?
Given that rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt is the only back currently under contract for 2026, trading for and extending Cook wouldn't exactly be a bad idea, we're just not sure the team is ready to further crowd a room already at capacity, or trade away the requisite player to free up a spot for the new back to step into.
