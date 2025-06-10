Commanders’ Deebo Samuel called 49ers’ biggest offseason loss
The Washington Commanders have taken the necessary steps to enter the Super Bowl race with the 2025 season set to kick off in a few months. Throughout the offseason, the Commanders have upgraded the roster through trades, free agency, and the NFL Draft.
Washington made a splash that put the rest of the league on notice in March, trading a fifth-round pick to acquire standout wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers. After six years on the West Coast, Samuel is expected to make an instant impact with the Commanders, providing a dynamic weapon for quarterback Jayden Daniels.
The deal doesn't come without some question marks as Samuel struggled to stay healthy last season. He was at less than 100% for the majority of the campaign, fighting through calf, wrist, oblique, and rib injuries along with a bout of pneumonia that briefly forced him into the hospital.
With that being said, Samuel is as versatile as they come when he's at his best as he has the ability to contribute all over the field. San Francisco's loss could be Washington's gain if everything goes to plan.
According to CBS Sports' Jared Dubin, Samuel is the 49ers' biggest departure of the offseason. As it stands, San Francisco doesn't really have anyone on its roster who can replicate his impact on offense.
"Samuel, similarly, was a fixture in San Francisco. He was a huge part of the offense as a receiver, runner and gadget player, and the 49ers don't have anyone else who can do everything that he can do," Dubin wrote. 'He obviously wasn't the same player last year as he was at his peak and San Francisco still has plenty of skill-position options, but things are going to look a lot different without him in 2025."
The recollection of the trade is really going to depend on whether Samuel bounces back in Washington. If so, this might end up looking like a steal for the Commanders, especially if they are able to parlay the move into a championship.
Samuel is only a few years removed from an All-Pro season in 2021 where he caught 77 catches for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns along with rushing 59 times for 365 yards and eight more scores. He's accumulated nearly 6,000 total yards and 42 touchdowns during his professional career.
