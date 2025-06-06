Commander Country

Commanders' Tyler Biadasz receives center ranking

Tyler Biadasz joined the Washington Commanders a year ago to be the team's starting center.

Jeremy Brener

Washington Commanders center Tyler Biadasz against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Washington Commanders center Tyler Biadasz against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders made a lot of changes during the offseason a year ago.

The biggest changes came at the top of the heap with general manager Adam Peters, head coach Dan Quinn and quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was chosen with the team's No. 2 overall pick.

All three of those players made a massive impact on the team in their first years in the nation's capital, but there were other additions that had less of a public ripple effect. One of those players was offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz, who was signed away from the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys.

Pro Football Focus writer Mason Cameron ranked all of the starting centers in the NFL, and Biadasz came in at No. 15.

Biadasz considered above-average center

"Biadasz, in his first year with the Commanders, started off the 2024 season on a high note. Through the first nine games, his 79.3 PFF pass-blocking grade charted as the second-highest mark at the position. While that momentum faded as the season went on, and as Biadasz dealt with injury and illness, he still managed to finish with solid marks as a run blocker and a pass protector," Cameron wrote.

Biadasz plays a massive role on the offensive line, and his relationship with Daniels is a big reason why his rookie season was so smooth.

Biadasz will look to get even better in the 2025 season as he looks to lead the Commanders beyond the NFC Championship to reach Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

