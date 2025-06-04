Bold moves, no recognition? Commanders’ secondary still overlooked
The Washington Commanders made some aggressive moves in their cornerback room in 2024.
First, they signed veteran Noah Igbinoghene to come over from the Dallas Cowboys with Commanders coach Dan Quinn and defensive coordinator, and then they drafted Mike Sainristil in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
During the season, at the trade deadline, Washington struck a deal with the New Orleans Saints to bring Marshon Lattimore over despite the fact that he was actively dealing with a hamstring injury.
In 2024, the Commanders' pass defense wasn't the best in the league, but it certainly wasn't the worst, and overall, the team finished middle of the pack in points allowed. It was in the top half of the league when it came to containing passing yards per play, and third per game.
Still, despite these facts, Pro Football Focus saw it fit to not put one cornerback from the Washington roster on its top 32 ranking ahead of the 2025 season.
The final, No. 32 overall ranked player, Dallas Cowboys star Daron Bland who missed the first 10 games of the season and finished without an interception while his team missed the postseason.
Even Sainristil, who is widely considered one of the best picks in his class, couldn't get a bump for second-year projection while Bland got loads of benefit of the doubt for his pre-injury performances.
There are even defenders in the top 32 who had lower pass coverage grades, but given an out by the site's other grading metrics.
Whether the move is disrespectful or not, it certainly lends credibility then to those who would like to see Washington make a move for Jalen Ramsey who is expected to be dealt by the Miami Dolphins at any moment.
Ramsey ranked 14th on the PFF list, so then at least one Commanders player would be on there.
Of course, if Lattimore can return to form and Sainristil can take that second-year step, then perhaps they won't need Ramsey on the team to have a presence on the list in 2026.
