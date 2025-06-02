Former Commanders defender announces retirement after 10-year career
A former member of the Washington Commanders is saying goodbye to the NFL.
Ronald Darby, who played for Washington in 2020, announced his retirement Monday after 10 years in the league.
Darby, 31, signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans in March, but he has changed his mind about playing in 2025 and is hanging up his cleats.
READ MORE: Commanders honored by PFWA for leadership and media excellence
Darby says goodbye
Darby began his career as a second-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft for the Buffalo Bills.
After two seasons, Darby was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he won a Super Bowl in his first year with the team. He played with the Eagles until 2020, when he signed with Washington.
In his one year with the organization, Darby helped the team win the NFC East, but he signed with the Denver Broncos on a three-year, $30 million deal in the offseason.
Darby played with the Broncos, Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars in the years after his departure from the nation's capital.
Now, he is looking forward to life outside of the NFL.
READ MORE: Wild Commanders trade proposal sends Falcons offensive star to Jayden Daniels
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Why one new Commanders duo has analysts buzzing this offseason
• Commanders connected to potential blockbuster move on defense
• The worst trade the Commanders ever made? It’s likely this one
• Commanders’ former breakout star may be cut or traded soon