Commanders linked to 4-time Pro Bowl RB in new report

This offseason, the Washington Commanders have added key pieces to their offense, including veterans Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel, along with draft picks Josh Conerly Jr., Jaylin Lane, and Jacory Croskey-Merritt. On paper, the offense appears set—especially in the backfield with Austin Ekeler, Brian Robinson Jr., Jeremy McNichols, and rookie Croskey-Merritt.
But are the Commanders really set?
According to NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, Washington could still be in the mix for free-agent running back Nick Chubb. During an appearance on ESPN Cleveland Radio, Fowler said, “I do not expect him back at the Browns, barring some sort of surprise or injury.”
Fowler floated some potential fits for Chubb that might be in the market later in the summer. “You know, teams out there that could be in the market for one—the Commanders or the Bears come to mind.”
Chubb’s health remains a concern. He suffered a severe knee injury in Week 2 of the 2023 season and played just eight games in 2024 before breaking his foot in Week 15. The Browns released him this offseason, and he continues to rehab and stay in shape.
“Right now, I think he's just in that mode where you're going to survey the landscape and see what develops and keep working out,” Fowler added. “Hopefully next year, you know.”
Chubb, who has rushed for over 6,500 yards in his career, is staying patient—and as teams reassess after training camp, that patience could lead to a fresh start elsewhere.
