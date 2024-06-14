Commander Country

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Says Veterans a 'Huge Help'

Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels isn't expected to carry the team by himself, and that's been a big help.

Caleb Skinner

Jun 5, 2024; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) gestures as Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (30) looks on during OTA workouts at Commanders Park.
Jun 5, 2024; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) gestures as Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (30) looks on during OTA workouts at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
The Washington Commanders are winding down mandatory minicamp this week, with new players, both rookies and vets, continuing to get acclimated with one another. The roster has been flipped and the coaching staff is fully underway implementing their new schemes.

With many new faces and a rookie QB, it will be vitally important for everyone to rely upon each other. For rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, he will have the luxury of relying upon several veterans who have been brought in this offseason along the offensive line and the likes of RB Austin Ekeler and TE Ertz.

Following Wednesday's practice, Daniels spoke on what it is like to have the help of the aforementioned veterans as he heads into his rookie season.

“A huge help. Another set of eyes, you know, they’ve seen a lot. Having those guys it's not just for me, but you know, for [QB] Marcus [Mariota] and for [QB] Jeff [Driskel], for [QB] Sam [Hartman] is having those guys that know the game of football, know coverages and you don't have to be out there and try to make it every play by yourself, man," Daniels said. "If you don't like it, man, check it down to Ekeler, you know, let him do what he does. Obviously, he's a very good receiver and you got a QB friendly tight end, Zach, that's very smart, very intentional with what he does, with his route running. They're very friendly. They love the game of football too, so it's a big help for all of us.”

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and running back Austin Ekeler.
"If you don't like it, man, check it down to Ekeler, you know, let him do what he does."

Jayden Daniels, Commanders QB

For Daniels to mention the other quarterbacks in the QB room goes to show that he is soaking up all the information that he can from those around him, not just the guys he will likely be spreading the ball around to. Having guys who are welcoming to questions and getting on the same page will move mountains for a young QB as they figure out what each other like when a play is being diagnosed.

The Commanders' offense has a chance to be one of the better units in the league next season, so seeing Daniels connect with his veterans this early on is a great sign of things to come.

Published
Caleb Skinner

