Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels Not Feeling Pressure Ahead of Rookie Season
No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels has expectations heading into his rookie season. Of course, there are things out of his control -- such as the level of protection he gets from his offensive line or whether his wide receivers are sharp in getting open and completing plays. But, for the most part, Daniels is expected to show flashes and potential early on.
Does the rookie quarterback feel pressure headed into his first season with expectation being held from fans?
“Nah, not at all," Daniels claimed. "I'm just out here just doing my job. You know, how can I help the team get better each and every day and that's what I'm focused on. I'm focused on learning, focus on going out here and keep competing every day and having fun, bringing that energy and that joy and that competitiveness to the team, which DQ and them preach all the time. We want to compete in everything that we do."
READ MORE: Washington Commanders Defensive Back Makes Unreal Interception During Minicamp
"I'm just out here just doing my job."- Jayden Daniels, Commanders QB
So far, Daniels has given the right answers. He seems to have the right mentality that a team can rally behind, which is something this offense certainly needs as they try to turn things around from mediocrity.
"So, I'm out here just trying to do my job and that’s getting the 11 people on my side of the ball to go
the same direction,” Daniels continued.
Daniels is also facing a huge opportunity to stack confidence and sharpen his game. He's been able to work with veterans on the team, put in extra work and overall elevate his game and the entire offense's game.
The Commanders rookie has been able to talk to Washington veteran linebacker -- who they acquired in free agency -- Bobby Wagner. The linebacker is littered with both talent and experience, and he can help Daniels view the game from another angle, helping him develop further and avoid making the same mistake multiple times.
“A lot. I mean, I talk to them all the time. Just what did they see, why did they do this? What'd you see from this? What made you check to this? Stuff like that," Daniels said. "But I mean, that just comes with the game. You try to soak up as much as possible and you got guys like Bobby that have been playing at a high level for a very long time. So, as much as I could be around them and pick their brain, you know, I'm willing to do that.”
It appears Washington is headed in a better direction overall. The leadership from top to bottom seems to be connected with the same goal of improvement in mind. Daniels leading the offense and being so eager to put in the work and understand the game will raise the team's ceiling in his first season under center.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders 'Most Notable Departure' Impacts Secondary
Stick with CommanderGameday for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.