LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Commanders fell to the Tennessee Titans in Week 5 to drop to 1-4 on the season.

Next up, they'll take their three-game losing streak on the road to face the Chicago Bears in Soldier Field on Thursday Night Football.

But when they do, will William Jackson III be on the field? Will he even be in Chicago?

The first question needs to be answered, but the second one is a little overdramatic right now, but I've heard it asked already.

Noticeably, Jackson came off the field in the first half against the Titans and did not return for the remainder of the game.

Traditionally, the press box gets a notification of injury and a game status on whether or not to expect the player back.

None came.

But the second half did, and still, no Jackson. And no injury notification.

So after the game, coach Ron Rivera was asked - as I'm sure he expected, about the status of his cornerback whom the team signed to a three-year deal worth up to $40.5 million during the 2021 offseason.

"We just decided to make a change," Rivera said after the game when asked about Jackson's absence.

When pressed for further clarification, Rivera said, "Cause we decided to."

Later, in the locker room, as media gathered to speak with Jackson he attempted to walk out without taking questions.

“I got nothin to say," Jackson said according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. "What am I gonna say?”

Well, he did stop and talk to us for a short period, and according to Jackson's version of things his absence had more to do with his back injury than anything.

According to Jackson, he was playing hurt and trying to tough it out for his team, but at some point brought up that he wasn't able to perform up to standard.

That's when he came out.

The stories certainly don't seem to match, but there are sure to be more questions about his status with the team in the coming days.

So if there's good news for Commanders fans, it's that those answers will come sooner rather than later with a Thursday Night Football contest just a few days away.

