Commanders Head Coach Dan Quinn Projected to Surpass 2023 Win Total
There's a feeling of excitement floating in the air in Ashburn, Virginia these days as the Washington Commanders believe they've put the right people in the right places to turn the franchise around once and for all.
It started with managing partner Josh Harris bringing Adam Peters in as the Commanders' new general manager but it's head coach Dan Quinn who will ultimately be the face everyone remembers most when this group succeeds or fails.
In year one, it's not likely the team will compete for a Super Bowl, per se, but it's reasonable to expect Washington could - and even should - surpass the four-win total from Quinn's predecessor last season.
"Commanders fans should be excited about a number of shrewd moves and draft picks, but I particularly loved what the new regime did at the linebacker position," NFL.com's Cynthia Frelund wrote in her NFC win total projection article on the league's media website. "Free-agent additions Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu both ranked in the top 15 in defensive stops last season. I expect these two veteran studs to help this rebuilding team get through some early schedule challenges. Washington faces its toughest four-game stretch of the season in Weeks 3 through 6: at Cincinnati (MNF), at Arizona, vs. Cleveland, at Baltimore."
Frelund's projection allows for non-whole numbers and has Washington coming in at 7.2 wins in 2024. That estimation puts the Commanders just ahead of the Arizona Cardinals (6.7 wins), New York Giants (5.4), and Carolina Panthers (5) in the NFC.
Four AFC teams are also projected to have a lower win total than Washington putting Peters and Quinn in line for the No. 8 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. If Frelund's projections prove true.
