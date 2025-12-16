Commanders win vs. Giants shines light on 2026 needs

With the Washington Commanders' 29-21 win over the New York Giants, they snapped an eight-game losing streak, advanced to 4-10 on the season, and nearly pushed themselves out of the top 10 in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Not that anyone inside the Commanders' building is overly concerned with losing for the sake of improving draft position; this is the time of year in a season like this one where we keep one eye on the players currently playing for the franchise, and another on the ones who could be next season.

NFL.com's Chad Reuter provided an update on the current draft order and gave his thoughts on each team's biggest needs as they stand today, with Washington currently holding the seventh pick in the first round.

Expert analyzes top team needs

"With ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿[receiver] Deebo Samuel﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ set to hit the open market this spring, the Commanders must add a young pass-catcher in the draft to team with ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Terry McLaurin﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿, ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Jaylin Lane﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Luke McCaffrey﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ in 2026," Reuter says of the Commanders.

While receiver is the focus of his statement, edge is actually the top need in his list for Washington.

After that comes receiver, followed by cornerback, linebacker, and then safety.

Contract situations complicate the offseason

To Reuter's point, only McLaurin, Lane, and McCaffrey are under contract for next season in the receiver room while Samuel will count for just over $12 million in dead cap due to void years on his contract if the team and player don't agree to a new deal.

Players like Treylon Burks are not under contract for next season, though their end of season performances could put them in position to strike new deals once the offseason arrives.

The cornerback room is similarly thin with Mike Sainristil and Trey Amos on board under their rookie contracts, and veteran Marshon Lattimore as the only veteran on the 2026 projected roster while carrying an $18.5 million salary cap price.

Linebacker is a little deeper for Washington looking into next season, though thin in experience. Should Bobby Wagner retire or the two sides opt to move on from each other, Frankie Luvu becomes the most experienced player in the group with young teammates like Jordan Magee, Ale Kaho, and Kain Medrano filing in behind him.

Safety is the deepest group. Will Harris, Quan Martin, Jeremy Reaves, Percy Butler, and Tyler Owens are all under contract for 2026. Reuter's inclusion of this group on his needs list indicates less of a need in personnel and more of a need to upgrade in talent.

Limited draft capital for Adam Peters

Currently, Commanders general manager Adam Peters is set to have six picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, with none coming in the second or fourth rounds. That could change, of course, but as it appears according to Reuter, a team that was one win shy of going to the Super Bowl last year will have no shortage of needs for Peters to spend picks on, in the next.

