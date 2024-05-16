Least Difficult Stretch of Games on Commanders 2024 Schedule
The Washington Commanders are mounting toward a big bounceback season. They've finished dead last in the NFC East for two straight seasons and haven't had a double-digit win season since 2012. They've won eight or less games in every season since 2015.
Needless to say, a complete franchise turnover was needed. There's new ownership, a new general manager, a new coaching staff and even a new franchise quarterback. With the 2024 NFL schedule being released on Wednesday evening, the team has an idea of what their season could look like, including their toughest and easiest stretches over the course of the 17-game season.
Looking to bounce back from a 4-13 season, the Commanders' easiest -- or least difficult for that matter -- four-game stretch comes midseason, kicking off in Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers, who are also a young team that recently selected a new franchise quarterback. They're still working out the kinks on their roster and trying to build a winning team around Bryce Young. That's the same situation the Commanders now find themselves in.
READ MORE: Looking Ahead to Washington Commanders 2025 NFL Schedule
Needless to say, Week 6 poses an opportunity for Washington to start a bit of a winning streak. They then play a second-straight home game in Week 8, hosting the Chicago Bears, another team who just selected a rookie quarterback -- taking Caleb Williams No. 1 overall.
The Commanders then hit the road for the first time of the four-game stretch to take on the New York Giants. The in-division battle against Daniel Jones and the Giants won't be an easy game, but it'll be the easiest divisional matchup of the series.
Then, in Week 10, the Commanders return to D.C. to host the Pittsburgh Steelers, who now have Russell Wilson under center. They're likely going to return to being a fringe playoff team, if that.
In total, it's hard to ask a team that went 4-13 a season ago to go on a four-game win streak, but winning three out of those four games isn't that far out of the realm, especially if No. 2 overall pick and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels translates his Heisman-winning play to the NFL early on.
No matter what the final record is this season -- the team seeing improvement and progress remains the most important development of the season.
READ MORE: Commanders Game-By-Game Predictions
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.