Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Talks 'Full Circle Journey' Ahead of Vikings Matchup

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke will feel all kinds of nostalgia on Sunday as he takes on the Minnesota Vikings.

Heinicke started his NFL journey with the Vikings as an undrafted free again in 2015. On Sunday, he returns in what calls a 'full circle' moment.

“A little full circle for myself and Scott Turner,” Heinicke told the media. “He's the one that brought me into Minnesota and kind of started this whole journey, so it'll be cool to go against those guys. Obviously, it's not the same coaching staff as when I was there with Mike Zimmer but, it'll be cool. It'll be cool to go against those guys."

Despite Heinicke's affection for the Vikings, there is a game to win. Coming off a nail-biting win over the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota presents a vastly different challenge.

A challenge that Washington might get some help with. Star defensive end Chase Young is hopeful of playing his first game after overcoming an ACL injury that forced him to miss half the year in 2021 and the first eight games of 2022.

Young's availability will come down to how his knee responds to practice this week. It is unclear if he will play any part Sunday, but Heinicke knows what the 23-year-old brings to the table when he does.

"He brings that same type of energy and you guys see it through training camp and during the games,” Heinicke said. “Obviously he's not suited up. He's not playing, but he's part of the team and he wants to do everything he can to help the team in any way he can. So, to have him back on the field suited up, it's gonna be really exciting. Obviously, he's a great player and he brings that extra juice, so we're all excited for him.”

The Commanders face two tough opponents in the Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles. But with Chase Young hopefully back soon, this Washington team suddenly has a vastly different feel to it.

