Skip to main content

Take Two: Attorneys General Actively Investigating Washington Commanders

It would seem everyone is investigating Washington, and now two more have joined the crusade

Two more offices with legal authority have launched investigations into the Washington Commanders and a third is simply not commenting. 

On Monday, the official Twitter account of Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the office was conducting an official inquiry into allegations brought against the franchise and owner Dan Snyder regarding bad financial practices. 

Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders Helmets

Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders

Meanwhile, Washington D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine has also been conducting an investigation into the organization and, "allegations of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct ... and more recently, the team's ticket sales practices," according to Racine's spokesperson to CNN. "The harassment investigation has been underway since the fall of 2021 based on both public reporting and independent investigative work by AG Racine's office."

Maryland's Attorney General, the third that could feasibly launch an investigation into conduct within the organization, declined to comment.

It's just the latest development in a long line of accusations and subsequent investigations and inquiries into dealings with personnel inside the Washington Commanders organization, and more recently the financial practices, all under the guidance or supervision of team owner Dan Snyder. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

download
Play

NFL Draft: 4 Best Options For Commanders At No. 11

It all comes down to Thursday night. Who will the Commanders take at No. 8?

By Jeremy Brener2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Montez Sweat
Play

Washington to Pick Up Contract Option for Montez Sweat 'Today'

The Washington Commanders have made a decision on their defensive end.

By Greg Patuto5 hours ago
5 hours ago
jameson williams
Play

NFL Draft: What Will Ensure First Round Success for Commanders?

Ignore the noise, and talent will come to Washington on Thursday night

By David Harrison6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Allegations against the franchise include behavior that constitutes an egregious violation of trust and privacy at its lowest level and flat-out sexual assault at its worst. 

More recently, a former team executive came forward as a witness testifying to congress about business practices formed to deceive and withhold money owed to other NFL teams in profit sharing, and from fans entitled to certain refunds. 

Karl A. Racine

Washington D.C. Attorney General, Karl A. Racine

Jason Miyares

Virginia Attorney General, Jason Miyares

snyder clutch

Washington Commanders owner, Dan Snyder

The team, and Snyder, have and continue to deny all allegations. 

What's clear is that investigations moving forward will be conducted in private but revealed in public. 

For better or worse it may be the only way the truth comes out, and those needing to be held accountable, are.

download
News

NFL Draft: 4 Best Options For Commanders At No. 11

By Jeremy Brener2 hours ago
Montez Sweat
News

Washington to Pick Up Contract Option for Montez Sweat 'Today'

By Greg Patuto5 hours ago
jameson williams
News

NFL Draft: What Will Ensure First Round Success for Commanders?

By David Harrison6 hours ago
kenneth+walker+iii
News

Commanders Host Kenneth Walker III: Future 1-2 Punch at Running Back?

By Kevin Tame8 hours ago
download
News

Washington Hit Jackpot in Terry McLaurin; Is Another Ohio State WR Next?

By Kevin Tame9 hours ago
NFL
News

Commander Country Mock Draft: Washington Adds Defensive Playmaker

By Cole Thompson10 hours ago
usatsi_16910682_168388671_lowres
News

Commanders Host Houston DT Logan Hall; Daron Payne Replacement?

By Washington Football StaffApr 26, 2022
Washington Commanders Helmets
News

NFL Draft: Commanders to Honor History of the Purple Heart

By David HarrisonApr 26, 2022