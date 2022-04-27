Take Two: Attorneys General Actively Investigating Washington Commanders

It would seem everyone is investigating Washington, and now two more have joined the crusade

Two more offices with legal authority have launched investigations into the Washington Commanders and a third is simply not commenting.

On Monday, the official Twitter account of Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the office was conducting an official inquiry into allegations brought against the franchise and owner Dan Snyder regarding bad financial practices.

Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images Washington Commanders Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images Washington Commanders Sky Sports Washington Commanders

Meanwhile, Washington D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine has also been conducting an investigation into the organization and, "allegations of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct ... and more recently, the team's ticket sales practices," according to Racine's spokesperson to CNN. "The harassment investigation has been underway since the fall of 2021 based on both public reporting and independent investigative work by AG Racine's office."

Maryland's Attorney General, the third that could feasibly launch an investigation into conduct within the organization, declined to comment.

It's just the latest development in a long line of accusations and subsequent investigations and inquiries into dealings with personnel inside the Washington Commanders organization, and more recently the financial practices, all under the guidance or supervision of team owner Dan Snyder.

Allegations against the franchise include behavior that constitutes an egregious violation of trust and privacy at its lowest level and flat-out sexual assault at its worst.

More recently, a former team executive came forward as a witness testifying to congress about business practices formed to deceive and withhold money owed to other NFL teams in profit sharing, and from fans entitled to certain refunds.

Photo by Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Washington D.C. Attorney General, Karl A. Racine Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images Virginia Attorney General, Jason Miyares Washington Commanders owner, Dan Snyder

The team, and Snyder, have and continue to deny all allegations.

What's clear is that investigations moving forward will be conducted in private but revealed in public.

For better or worse it may be the only way the truth comes out, and those needing to be held accountable, are.