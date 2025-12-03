Commanders' Jayden Daniels gets injury update ahead of Vikings game

This season has not only been a rollercoaster for the Washington Commanders as they now sit at 3-9 after an overtime loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night, but it has also been one for second year quarterback Jayden Daniels.

After a strong rookie campaign, expectations were high for Daniels to take another step forward. Instead, his year has been disrupted by a series of injuries that have limited his time on the field and forced the Commanders to continually adjust their offense.

Although Daniels has been able to practice, he has not yet been cleared for contact. Fans may not know whether he will return against the Vikings until as late as Friday. What remains clear is that Daniels is highly competitive and eager to help his team, which still has a slim chance of making the playoffs. His return could provide a boost at a critical point in the season.

Season Full of Setbacks

Daniels has dealt with three separate injuries this season. The first was a left knee sprain that occurred in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers. He later suffered a right hamstring injury in Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys. Most recently he sustained a dislocation in Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks, an injury that has sidelined him for the last three games. Each setback has slowed his progress and created uncertainty around the quarterback position.

Eyes on Week 14

As the Commanders head into Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings, the biggest question is whether Daniels will suit up and take the field. There have been positive signs throughout the week that a return is possible. Like any player recovering from an injury, Daniels must move through a series of steps before he can be cleared.

According to head coach Dan Quinn, there are specific functional movements that Daniels needs to demonstrate in order to return to play. Quinn noted that Daniels was able to complete some of those movements earlier in the week and will continue progressing to determine if he can participate in Sunday’s game.

The injuries have limited the young quarterback to only six appearances this season. In those games he has thrown for 1,184 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions. He has also added 262 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, showing flashes of the playmaking that defined his rookie year. Still, the lack of continuity has kept the Commanders from fully tapping into his potential.

