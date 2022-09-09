Skip to main content
Washington BREAKING: Commanders DB Kam Curl OUT Sunday vs. Jaguars

Washington will be without its starting strong safety Sunday.

Most of the Washington Commanders will make their 2022 debuts Sunday when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars at FedEx Field, but one defensive starter in particular will have to wait at least one more week.

Commanders defensive back Kam Curl, who has missed practice for three straight days, has been ruled out of Sunday's game with a thumb injury.

Curl left practice early three weeks ago with an injury and has been sidelined ever since. There was optimism that he would be able to go in the season opener after he attended practice Monday, but he did not participate.

Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio spoke in a press conference Thursday about the possibility of Curl not playing and the plan that will be enacted now that he's officially out.

"If he's not available to go, we’ll be ready to carry on and do it without him," Del Rio said. "Those are the guys that are there preparing and we'll make sure we're ready to roll and come Sunday.”

Those guys preparing to replace Curl on Sunday? Second-year pro Darrick Forrest and rookie Percy Butler.

Curl, a 2020 seventh-round pick, has started 25 of 33 games in the last two seasons for Washington. Last season, he recorded 99 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery. He played in every defensive snap during six of the team's games and is expected to be one of the players the defense relies on the most this season.

However, for Week 1 against the Jaguars ... that won't be the case.

