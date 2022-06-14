Skip to main content

Commanders Minicamp Notebook: 3 Defensive Observations, Including Daron Payne's Participation

Moving past the drama surrounding their defensive coordinator, Washington's defense is working towards their goals

ASHBURN, Va. - When Washington Commanders safety Kam Curl and defensive tackle Daron Payne stepped up to the podium Tuesday following their first mandatory minicamp practice of the year, they knew one topic specifically would be brought up. 

The comments defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio made that stirred up loads of drama and a $100k fine are less than one week old, but the team message is the same: Moving past it and focusing on football. 

CURL APPRECIATES THE WORK 

As the first defensive player to approach the podium Curl was also the first to communicate the company line of keeping discussions surrounding Del Rio in-house. 

Moving past that, the third-year safety says he feels smarter coming into practices this season thanks in part to his watching more film in the offseason than usual, looking for opportunities to gain an advantage over future opponents. 

One quarterback he won't need to beat on a regular-season field is Carson Wentz, but his tendency to throw the ball deep is helping guys like Curl work on defending those types of plays. Something he says he appreciates while flashing a wide smile.

Stepping into a bigger role as a player and leader, Curl is playing fast and looking worthy of any excitement the fan base has in seeing him step back onto the field in 2022.

DARON PAYNE ON THE FIELD, AND STAYING THERE

Throughout the organized team activities (OTAs) portion of the offseason Washington defensive tackle, Daron Payne participated in individual drills and stretches but left the field when it came time to move into team drills. 

Perhaps it was a coincidence, but Payne is also seeking a new contract with the team. 

Speaking of which, well not really, the contract talks continue but Payne resisted commenting on them choosing to keep those conversations between his people and the Commanders. 

JAMIN DAVIS PLAYING FAST IN YEAR TWO

Early in OTAs there appeared to be some movement by linebacker Jamin Davis between the first and second-team defenses. 

Now, it appears Davis has solidified himself on the first team and is looking to build on a rookie season he described as a "humbling experience". 

Playing faster and getting to focus on just doing his part seems to be benefitting the second-year linebacker as Cole Holcomb continues to settle into his role as the MIKE, leading from the middle of the formation. 

While Davis celebrated playing next to Holcomb, all views from the Washington Commanders practice field show a solid duo who communicate well and respond to what each other sees in the offense.

