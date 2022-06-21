LOOK: Robert Griffin III Reveals Thoughts on Commanders QB Carson Wentz

In 2012, Washington drafted Robert Griffin III with the second overall pick in the draft.

Now, a decade later, the Washington Commanders are relying on another former second overall pick to lead the franchise to the promised land.

After being drafted second overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016, Wentz is no stranger to high expectations being placed upon him.

In his second NFL season in 2017, Wentz was playing at an MVP-like pace before a torn ACL cut his season short. The Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl that year thanks to a strong defense and Nick Foles' heroics as Wentz's backup.

If Wentz can repeat that same magic with the Commanders in 2022, another former No. 2 pick thinks things could be hot in Washington.

"If MVP Wentz shows up, Washington will be dangerous," Griffin said in an Instagram post from Jordan Asri of Washington Today.

This isn't the first time Griffin has given Wentz some flowers.

“The Washington Commanders have surprise Super Bowl contender written all over them,” Robert Griffin III said on ESPN’s NFL Live last month. “The reason they went and got Carson Wentz is because if he plays like he did last year they will at least be in playoff contention because it was better than the quarterback play they had last year.”

The Commanders missed the playoffs last season with a 7-10 record led by quarterback Taylor Heinicke. Washington was originally supposed to have veteran journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick as the team's starter, but after a hip injury suffered in the first game of the season, the team had to move on to Heinicke.

Heinicke performed well for a backup, but the Commanders felt an upgrade was necessary. That's why they traded for the former MVP candidate, in hopes that he may recreate his 2017 magic.