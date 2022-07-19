Commanders Training Camp 3 to Watch: Defensive Line

The Washington Commanders’ defensive front is supposed to be their strength.

With four first round picks on the starting line, and second round pick Phidarian Mathis coming in this season to help replace valuable depth lost this offseason, this group is where the Commanders should look for their spark.

In 2021, unfortunately, this same grouping is where fans and analysts looked to find their source of frustrations.

With talks of players acting outside of the scheme and sideline spats, the strength of the team did little to carry it, and another sub-.500 season resulted.

And as we look at this group ahead of training camp, we start with the newcomer in our list of who to watch from Washington’s defensive line.

PHIDARIAN MATHIS (R)

Mathis was a little bit of a confusing pick on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Washington needed to add to its defensive line, sure. But everyone expected a more pass-rush leaning prospect.

During OTAs and the teams mandatory minicamp in June, however, Mathis has not only looked big and strong, but he’s faster and more agile on the line than expected.

If Mathis can prove his value as a run stopper and surprise with his pass rush, then the Commanders will have found a second round steal who will surely put pressure on our next name.

DARON PAYNE

Payne has been a solid member of the defensive line since being drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

He’s also been fairly consistent playing in 16 or more games in three of his four years in the NFL.

What he hasn’t done is improve on his career high sack numbers from his rookie year, despite the additions of Montez Sweat and Chase Young to increase the threat on the ends of the line.

The closest Payne got to his first-year production was last season when he came just half a sack away from matching the five he had in 2018.

Now, Payne wants a new contract, but the Commanders have Mathis. And with him, every excuse to wait and see what happens.

If Payne wants a new deal to stay in Washington, he’ll have to step up his production and prove he’s a guy worth spending precious cap space on, moving forward.

JAMES SMITH-WILLIAMS

Really, this could read Smith-Williams or Casey Toohill. And in reality, we’ll be watching both.

Stepping in for Washington last season after Chase Young was injured and while Montez Sweat handled personal matters that took him off the field, Smith-Williams and Toohill both started six games a piece in 2021.

And both played very well, all things considered, with Smith-Williams leading the duo in sacks, tackles, and tackles for loss.

With Young still on the mend, both Toohill and Smith-Williams are looking to show coaches they deserve reps, and want to build on their solid showings last year.

Once Young gets back on the field, Washington will have two very experienced edge rushers in the room who will provide valuable depth and fresh legs for late-game passing situations.

Making both of these guys important pieces to a team looking to make another run into the postseason.